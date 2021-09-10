The US Uses Saab Case to Pressure Venezuela, Russia Points Out

The Kremlin emphasized that Venezuelans will overcome their political differences if the dialogue process maintains an environment of mutual respect.

On Friday, as a country supporting the negotiation between the Venezuelan Government and the opposition, Russia called on the international community to create a constructive atmosphere around the dialogue that is currently taking place in Mexico City.

“Some actions by external actors raise concern because they risk undermining the fragile trust that the parties have developed with each other. In particular, once again, we draw attention to the situation of the special envoy of the Venezuelan Government Alex Saab,” who has been detained in Cape Verde since June 2020.

“Washington has exerted strong pressure on the Cape Verdean authorities and judicial system in an effort to obtain his extradition. We consider that the criminal prosecution of Saab, who has diplomatic status and carried out a humanitarian mission, is politically motivated. "

When looking at the legal details of the extradition process from Cape Verde, Russian diplomats warn that there is a “clear” connection between the Saab case and the dialogue process in Mexico.

“At a time when important issues are discussed there, issues that affect US policy toward Venezuela in one way or another, Washington is, in fact, trying to use Alex Saab as an additional pressure lever on the Venezuelan government. We see this as a serious threat to the efforts of the parties to find mutually acceptable ways for the future development of their country,” Russia said.

The Kremlin emphasized that only Venezuelans themselves "will be able to determine their own destiny and overcome their political differences if the dialogue process maintains an environment of mutual respect.

“We consider it important to give Venezuelans the opportunity to make that decision on their own. Attempts at external destructive interference are inappropriate here. The responsibility for the consequences of such actions will fall on those who directly or indirectly carry them out,” it added.