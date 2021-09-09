Venezuelan Parties to Select Position on Electoral Ballots

So far, 37 out of 42 political organizations qualified for the November elections have nominated candidates for governors and mayors.

On Thursday, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) convened all parties to hold the act of selecting their position on the ballots of the Nov. 21 subnational elections, in which 23 governors and 335 mayors will be elected.

As provided by the Electoral Law, the CNE will consider the results of the 2017 elections to determine their position on the 2021 ballots. Since the parties of the Bolivarian coalition won those elections, its parties will wow rank first.

The CNE President Pedro Calzadilla announced that 37 out of the 42 political organizations qualified for these elections have nominated candidates and that 329 politicians compete for becoming governors and 4,462 politicians ran for mayors.

"Most parties did not register independent candidates but ran their applications through alliances with other organizations," he stressed, recalling that all political organizations in the country will be able to make changes to their nominations up to ten days before elections.



Calzadilla also pointed out the importance of the upcoming elections, which are part of the dialogue taking place among Venezuelan political forces. “Their agreements at the Mexico-hosted dialogues will favor the democracy and well-being of our nation,” he stressed.

The negotiating agenda of President Nicolas Maduro's administration is based on the lifting of the U.S. blockade, which has prevented Venezuela from buying COVID-19 vaccines, selling its oil in global markets, and accessing its gold reserves deposited in the Bank of England.

The Bolivarian government and the opposition have agreed to defend the national economy, recognize the support of third countries to the dialogue process, and reject any form of political violence against the Venezuelan State.