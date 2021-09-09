Alex Saab and His Lawyers Denounce Cape Verdean Court's Ruling

According to Saab's legal defense team, "on 7 September 2021 the sacred document of the Cape Verde people was ripped to shreds as if it were just a common piece of paper, by the pen of the very people entrusted with its protection - the judges of the Constitutional Court of Cape Verde."

The team of lawyers representing Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab said that the court "dismissed the appeal of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab against his extradition requested by the United States, in a long, indigestible and legally disputable ruling notified on September 7, 2021."

Saab's defense noted the ruing "is a major moment in the constitutional history of this tiny African state because it symbolizes the sacrificial death of the rule of law so dearly acquired by Cape Verdeans, in the service of purely political interests according to an agenda dictated by Washington."

In a statement released by Saab himself this week, he coincides with his lawyer Femi Falana, who said the ruling was "presented in a confused and hermetic form and language. The result is legally deplorable...[and] will leave any reasonable jurist speechless as he or she sees, throughout this decision, human rights, judicial guarantees, the rights of the defense, the principle of diplomatic immunity, the principle of good faith in international law, and international law as a whole, deconstructed and annihilated by those who are obviously serving a political purpose."

Saab stated his inconditional loyalty to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to its President Nicolas Maduro and to the Venezuelan people, claiming that he has total trust in his legal team to ensure his safe return to Venezuela in time for the super-elections to be held this November 2021.

Falana, Saab's attorney, concluded his statement by assuring: "in ruling against Alex Saab the Constitutional Court also ruled against the Constitution of Cape Verde, against the Revised Treaty of the Economic Community of West African States and against International Law. Thus, the ruling has completely alienated Cape Verde from the community of civilised Nations."

Saab, who has been held captive for 455 days in subhuman conditions since being stopped in Cape Verde on a humanitarian mission to acquire food and construction materials for Venezuela's popular social programs, said that he will continue to prevail in the ongoing lawfare campaign against his person being waged by the United States government.