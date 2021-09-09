Venezuela Athletes Return Successful From the Tokyo Paralympics

"Since their arrival in the Venezuelan sovereign airspace, the outstanding pilots of the Bolivarian Military Aviation greeted and escorted the victorious Paralympic delegation," President Maduro pointed out.

On Thursday, the delegation of Venezuelan athletes that took part in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games returned to their homeland, where they were received by hundreds of citizens, athletes, family, and friends.

"A welcome of champions! Since their arrival in the Venezuelan sovereign airspace, the outstanding pilots of the Bolivarian Military Aviation greeted and escorted the victorious Paralympic delegation. The homeland of Bolivar and Chavez embraces them," President Nicolas Maduro stressed.

"Venezuela is celebrating! Full of pride we received our Paralympic delegation. Thank you guys for making history in Tokyo 2020 and making our hearts vibrate. Welcome to your homeland!" Vice President Delcy Rodriguez tweeted.

Venezuela achieved 3 gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals, which allowed it to occupy position 38 in the ranking of countries that reached the first places. Venezuelans also achieved 17 diplomas, which are awarded to athletes ranking fourth through eighth in competitions.



#EnVideo��| ¡Llegada de ORO! Nuestros héroes paralímpicos arriban a Venezuela portando el tricolor nacional ��#CaminosDeVictorias pic.twitter.com/8hTH5VsWgz — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) September 9, 2021

The tweet reads, "Golden arrival! Our paralympic heroes arrive in Venezuela wearing the national tricolor."

In the Venezuelan team, two gold medals were achieved by the athlete Lisbeli Vera in the 100 and 200 meter sprints in the T47 category and by Linda Perez in the 100 meter race in the T11 category.

Upon arriving at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, La Guaira state, Vera enthusiastically greeted the people and recalled that the paralympic athletes had to make a lot of effort to participate in the Tokyo games and achieve their victories.

Like the other Venezuelan paralympic athletes, she is ready to face new sporting challenges and will start training for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, where Vera hopes to get three medals for Venezuela.