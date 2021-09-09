Venezuela Rejects Bob Menendez's Comments on Dialogue in Mexico

The Venezuelan National Assembly Thursday rejected as 'interfering, rude and biased' the statements made by U.S. Senator for New Jersey Robert Menendez against the government of Nicolás Maduro and the dialogue process with the opposition in Mexico.

In a statement released in Washington on behalf of U.S. and European legislators, Menendez urged the "Maduro regime" to undertake the process 'in good faith' to reestablish democracy and the rule of law.

Likewise, the head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee warned that "any recalibration of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela will depend directly on the willingness of the Venezuelan government 'to take concrete steps as a result of negotiations."

"We declare these opinions to be enemies of peace and an attack against the unrenounceable objective we pursue of resolving disputes through constitutional and peaceful means among Venezuelans," the parliament of the South American country stated in this regard.

In this sense, the unicameral Venezuelan legislative body rejected the "absurd neocolonialist, obsolete, outdated and decadent attitude," with which an attempt is being made to attack the efforts in Mexico, which have already led to the signing of a memorandum of understanding and two early agreements between the legitimate government of Venezuela and a sector of the opposition.

The National Assembly also considered Menendez's declarations as"'a vile blackmail and manipulation attempt by a mercenary of US policy" by trying to condition the lifting of unilateral sanction measures in exchange for political concessions.

"The National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its rejection of the interventionist statements made by U.S. Senator Bob Menendez against the legitimate government of Venezuela and the round of negotiations held in Mexico (communiqué)."

It added that the previous pronouncement by U.S. and European parliamentarians evidences their frustration and fear of the progress of dialogue as an expeditious way to achieve political solutions in strict compliance with the Venezuelan Constitution.

The Venezuelan parliament stressed that it will not allow any kind of interference and will protect the dialogue as the correct mechanism to achieve solutions to guarantee peace and respect among compatriots concerning independence and sovereignty.

The delegations of the Bolivarian Government and the Unitary Platform of the opposition, held a new cycle of talks over the weekend, at the end of which they signed an agreement on the Ratification and Defense of Venezuela's Sovereignty over the Essequibo Guyana.

Likewise, they signed a document aimed at promoting actions for the social protection of the Venezuelan people against the impact of the unilateral coercive measures adopted by the United States against the South American nation.