Sanders Stays in the Race for the Nomination Against All Odds

Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday his intentions to remain in the race for the Democratic nomination despite Tuesday night's disheartening results in which he lost five out of six states, including Michigan, to former Vice President Joe Biden.

At a news conference held in his hometown of Burlington, Vermont, the senator told reporters he will not drop out of the race for now and will face Biden in a one-to-one debate scheduled Sunday.

"We are winning the generational debate," Sander said. "While Joe Biden continues to do well with older Americans ... our campaign continues to win the vast majority of votes of younger people."

He also cautioned the Democratic establishment against ignoring the issues favored by those young voters. "You cannot simply be satisfied by winning the votes of people who are older," he said.

Growing pressure has been exerted on Sanders to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party to beat President Donald Trump in November. Indeed, it seems likely impossible for the Democratic establishment to defeat Trump without the vast majority of Sander's supporters.

On Wednesday, the most potent super PAC in Democratic politics, Priorities USA, pledged its allegiance to Biden.

"The math is now clear," tweeted Priorities Chairman Guy Cecil, "Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for president." He pledged his organization would do "everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump in November."

He added: "I hope others will join us in the fight."

Yet Sanders' supporters urged him to carry on the fight since he is the only one who gives a concrete form to the change they eagerly need.

In the United States, for a whole generation of young people struggling with student debt and more and more interested in social justice issues and the climate emergency, Bernie Sander's program is the only one that will seemingly meet their expectations.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee stated before the polls closed Tuesday calling on Sanders not to drop out - or at least not before Sunday's debate.

"No quick Biden coronation," said Maria Langholz, speaking for the group. "Win or lose tonight, Bernie should stay in the race until the March 15th debate at the earliest."