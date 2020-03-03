Sanders Rebuts Warren's Claims, Provides List of Achievements

The senator calmly described his accomplishments as a congressman Monday on CNN and concluded, saying he is “proud of [his] record.”

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders did not need more than two minutes Monday night on CNN to prove Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s claims false after she attacked his record in Congress last week saying "he consistently calls for things he fails to get done."

After CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Sanders about his rival’s charge, the senator of Vermont calmly responded by citing a long list of achievements, including legislative winnings like the expansion of community health centers and passage of the War Powers Resolution.

Sanders then recalled his role in increasing the wages of hundreds of thousands of workers after pressure campaigns on Amazon and Disney.

"Four years ago, I talked about raising the minimum wage in this country to $15 an hour," he said.

"And you know what? I was able, working with workers at Amazon and Disney to get 400,000 workers an increase in their minimum wage to at least $15 an hour. And now you got seven states in this country that have raised their minimum wage to $15 an hour, and as president, we're going to do it nationally."

Notice that he not only completely decimates Warren's unfair attack, but does so without himself saying a single negative word about Warren. https://t.co/5YMCxASM5A — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) March 3, 2020

Sanders continued, pointing out that his proposal of making public colleges and universities tuition-free is now followed by several states, cities, and counties.

He also mentioned his fight to raise awareness on the issue of climate change.

“Four years ago, I talked about climate change being the great national security crisis facing this country. Other people now understand that.”

The senator finished describing his accomplishments as a congressman calmly and concluded by saying that he is “proud of [his] record.”

"We're gonna run on that record. But most importantly, we need a new vision for America, a vision that tells the corporate elite and the one percent that this country belongs to all of us, not just a handful of billionaires," the Democratic candidate said.