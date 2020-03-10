Sanders and Biden Battle to Win New Democratic Primary in US

Millions of people in six U.S. states will vote this Tuesday for their favorite candidate.

The United States celebrates another day of Democratic primaries this Tuesday, with former Vice President Joe Biden at the top of all polls, ahead of leftist Senator Bernie Sanders.

Millions of people in six states will vote this Tuesday for their favorite candidate in the race for the Democratic nomination, which will challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

All eyes will be on the state of Michigan, which Sanders needs to win to close the gap created by Joe Biden's win at last week's Super Tuesday.

Michigan is crucial, as it provides the largest number of delegates to this Tuesday's primary. According to local media, Democrats are bound to win this state in November if they want to make it to the White House.

A factory worker in Michigan asks Joe Biden about his position on gun rights. Biden immediately gets very agitated, puts his finger in the man’s face, and begins shouting about “AR-14’s.” Is that the man you’re choosing over Bernie Sanders?! #BernieSurge pic.twitter.com/G6z17sImMP — Wirjil (@Wirjil) March 10, 2020

Even though Sanders, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist, prevailed during last Super Tuesday in California, the state with the most delegates in the nation, former Vice President Joe Biden was the favorite among the majority of the day's voters.

But the former vice president should not feel confident, according to specialists.

"Sanders remains a strong rival in the race for the presidency of the United States. This day of primaries will be decisive in his nomination process." CBS News political director Caitlin Conant recently reported.

In addition to Michigan, polls will be held today in Washington (89 delegates), Missouri (68), Mississippi (36), Idaho (20) and North Dakota (14).