Democratic Primaries: Biden Wins 3 States With 3 More to Go

Joe Biden won Michigan, Mississipi, and Missouri's Democratic presidential primaries this Tuesday, helping thus far to consolidate a lead in delegates.

UPDATE 12/03/2020 1:00 AM

Idaho and North Dakota Democratic Primaries are too early to call but Joe Biden leads in the first and Bernie Sanders in the latter.

Washington Democratic Primaries are too close to call as Bernie Sanders leads with less than 0.25 percent of the votes.

There are still 2,115 delegates up for grabs.

A new day of primary elections was held on Tuesday in the United States (U.S.) to define the candidate that will run for the presidency of the country, with former Vice President Joe Biden currently leading in delegates.

These elections were planned for only six states: Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho, and North Dakota; in which 352 delegates will be elected.

Biden won the victory in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi so for.

For his part, the Vermont senator, Bernie Sanders, is likely to remain second in the electoral contest.

Both candidates announced in the afternoon the suspension of their respective campaign acts as a precaution against the expansion of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

In the last primary elections of the "Super Tuesday", Biden also led the results and became the main candidate to face Donald Trump.

On winning Michigan, Biden said “I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion. We share a common goal, and together we'll defeat Donald Trump. We'll defeat him together,” Biden told supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.