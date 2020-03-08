Civil Rights Leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

"A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path,” the Reverend said.

Civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. endorsed Sunday 2020 United States (U.S.) Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, hailing him as the most progressive option.

“The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path. That's why I choose to endorse him today,” Jackson said.

Since the results of Super Tuesday last week, the contest was reduced to a race between two men: Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. Jackson said in his endorsement of Sanders that "we have a right to ask and expect candidates who benefit from the African-American political firewall to deliver what we need under the potential leadership of Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden."

"With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate," the leader said, adding that "a people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path,” exhorting his fellow Black voters to settle for a political program that is bolder.

The civil rights leader shared a list of 13 comments and commitments from the Sanders campaign that convinced him to endorse the senator. The commitments included addressing voter suppression, tax and trade reforms, Medicare for All, providing high-quality, free public education, and promoting peace and ending endless wars.

Today is a special day for our campaign. Rev. Jesse Jackson is one of the most transformative figures in modern American history and a hero of mine. It is one of the honors of my life to have his support. pic.twitter.com/CAszZIuKDT — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 8, 2020

More specifically, and concerning Black communities, the campaign also promised that as president, Sanders will ensure that Black women are in his cabinet, at the highest levels of his administration, and on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sander’s campaign pledged to work on the creation of a market for Black farmers, invest in specific educational needs of Black, brown and poor communities, commit extra funding to rural and minority health centers, and support "more trade and fair trade between African Americans, Africa, and the Caribbean nations."

Jackson’s endorsement came a day after the senator from Vermont held a rally in Chicago, attended by about 15,000 people.

Registered Democrats in Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington will head to the polls and choose their Democratic candidate on March 10, before voters in Illinois, Arizona, Florida, and Ohio vote on March 17.