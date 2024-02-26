Tensions Between Lebanon and Israel Increase Dangerously

Hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese continue to intensify, even as the Israeli army claimed to have killed Hasan Hussein Salami with a bombing of the city of Tyre.

The Lebanese resistance, Hezbollah, destroyed an Israeli drone with a surface-to-air missile launched from Iqlim al-Tuffah in southern Lebanon.

In a special statement, the Israeli authorities denied that such an event would be a "feat" to reach a drone from so far away.

On the other hand, the Lebanese rebels claimed to be attentive and ready to face any Israeli aggression.

In response, Israel bombed the Beeka Valley and the city of Majadeel. The armed actions left at least four dead and material damage such as fires and landslides.

Hezbollah responds to Israeli attacks on Lebanon with heavy firehttps://t.co/whr1eOx3wB pic.twitter.com/S8Ad7gi4K3 — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) February 26, 2024

The aggression between the two nations began last October, since 2006, when the United Nations declared a ceasefire.