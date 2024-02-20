Israel Strikes Lebanon's Town of Ghazieh

Israeli warplanes launched 11 raids on six targets in the border area of southern Lebanon.

On Monday afternoon, Israeli warplanes hit multiple targets in the southern town of Ghazieh with air-to-surface missiles, injuring 14 people.

Ghazieh, adjacent to the southern city of Sidon, is around 45 km from Lebanon's capital city Beirut. Israeli warplanes carried out four airstrikes, including two raids targeting the industrial area behind Al-Rai private hospital and another two targeting the vicinity of a supermarket.

The two raids that targeted the industrial area destroyed a factory that manufactures and assembles electric generators. Another tire factory and ten neighboring shops were also severely damaged.

The raids in the vicinity of a supermarket destroyed an iron and aluminum manufacturing factory and damaged six commercial stores.

The raids also damaged a house inhabited by several Syrian workers, injuring 12 of them. Meanwhile, two members of the civil defense teams were injured while extinguishing fires caused by the explosions.

On Monday, Israeli warplanes launched 11 raids on six targets in the border area of southern Lebanon, destroying four homes and damaging 20 others.

For its part, Hezbollah announced that its fighters attacked several Israeli sites, including the Al-Samaqa, Radar, and Ramtha sites, in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, causing several casualties.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, the confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 302 people on the Lebanese side, including 205 Hezbollah members and 57 civilians.