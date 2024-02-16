International Community Does Nothing to Stop Israel: Mitaki

On Wednesday, two Israeli airstrikes killed seven people in a building in Nabatieh and another three from the same family in a house in Souaneh.

On Friday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced the ongoing Israeli aggression against southern Lebanon.

"While Lebanon insists on the need for regional stability and calls on all parties to refrain from escalation, we have found that Israel continues its aggression, leading us to wonder what measures the international community has taken to stop this prolonged aggression," he said during the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

"Just two days ago, a family of seven was attacked in southern Lebanon, including women and children. Killing and attacking innocent women, children, and elderly people is a crime against humanity," Mikati added.

Mikati reiterated Lebanon's commitment to "all" resolutions adopted by the United Nations in recent decades regarding Israel, a neighboring country to which he also urged to respect and implement those resolutions.

For that to happen, he pointed out that the Jewish state must end its attacks on Lebanon, stop violating its sovereignty, and withdraw from "all Lebanese territories occupied" in border areas, where there are 13 disputed points between the two nations.

"A stable, vibrant, and sovereign Lebanon is a basic necessity; not only for the Lebanese people but also for the peace and stability of the region," he said.

Mikati is expected to meet on the sidelines of the conference with a series of international officials as part of efforts to contain the border violence with Israel, including U.S. adviser and mediator Amos Hochstein.