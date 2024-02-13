3 Killed, 2 Injured in Confrontations on Lebanese-Israeli Borders

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 271 people on the Lebanese side.

On Monday late at night, three Lebanese fighters were killed and two civilians were wounded in Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon.

The civil defense and the Muslim Scout Association rushed to Talloussa village and worked until early Tuesday morning to remove the rubble of destroyed houses to recover three bodies and two wounded people and transport them to nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Spokesman Andrea Tenenti rejected media reports claiming that the UNIFIL informed the Lebanese army, citing Israeli authority, that Israel will target the entire southern city of Nabatieh in the coming days.

"I am unaware of any specific conversation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL regarding what was mentioned. We often meet with our strategic partners in the Lebanese Armed Forces to discuss many issues related to security and safety along the Blue Line, and these discussions are confidential," he said.

"UNIFIL mission is making every effort to calm tensions and prevent dangerous misunderstandings between the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Israeli army in addition to continuing our daily activities along the Blue Line to calm tensions," Teneti added.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 271 people on the Lebanese side, including 190 Hezbollah members and 44 civilians.