Lebanese Civilians Killed by Israeli Aggression Denounced

Amid the attacks on Lebanese residential neighborhoods, former Director of General Security Abbas Ibrahim rejected the Zionist brutality and crime spread on innocent civilians.

On Thursday, Presidential candidate Suleiman Frangieh denounced the killing of civilians in Lebanon as a result of the persistent Israeli aggression in the south of the nation.

In his X account, the Marada Current leader lamented the death of eight people and seven wounded following the Israeli attack targeting a residential building in Nabatieh.

According to the former minister, "killing unarmed civilians and families in their homes is a custom of the enemy (Israel), and last night's Nabatieh massacre is heartbreaking."

Frangieh called for the protection of the people of the south and the Resistance, after more than four months of response to Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Amid the attacks on Lebanese residential neighborhoods, former Director of General Security Abbas Ibrahim rejected the Zionist brutality and crime spread on innocent civilians.

"[Israel's attack] endangers medical staff and patients."



Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) calls on Israel to immediately stop ‘attack’ on the Nasser Medical Complex.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/xy4BSnFqUV pic.twitter.com/9OCX7RsHI2 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 15, 2024

At the same time, Ibrahim demanded to stop the criminal machine of Israel, "a usurper entity that does not hesitate to kill children, babies, women and the elderly".

In this line of rejection, the leader of the Lebanese Democratic Party, Talal Arslan, condemned the Israeli aggressions, the Israeli manhandling, destruction and attacks on innocent people.

Through his profile on X he expressed: "four months and the world watched, and the countries supported and covered the Israeli genocide from northern Gaza to Rafah today."

Israeli forces have posted videos of themselves stealing from Palestinian homes in Gaza since Israel’s ground invasion began. Gaza’s media office says that at least $25 million in cash, gold and valuables was looted from Gaza in the first 3 months of the war ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/eWT8Y65OK7 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 15, 2024

At this point, MP Hassan Murad indicated that Tel Aviv's follies and continuous aggression will not pass without a response from the men who dedicated their lives to defend the homeland and its borders.

Through a message on the social network itself, Murad called on the Lebanese government to act quickly before the so-called international authorities to condemn this massacre, and hold the brutal entity responsible for the violations of all resolutions.

In a statement, the vice chairman of the Shiite Islamic Supreme Council of Lebanon, Ali Al-Khatib, demanded the United Nations and human rights institutions to punish the Zionist entity for its crimes and constant violation of international conventions and laws.

The death toll of Wednesday's Israeli attacks on Lebanon so far amounted to 11 civilians and caused significant material damage in several southern regions.

In this context, the National News Agency announced the killing of members of the Barjawi family, in an Israeli aggression against a residential building, adjacent to the Palestinian Station, on Marjayoun Street, in the center of Nabatieh.

According to the media, the attack was carried out by a guided missile, which destroyed the apartment and caused damage to surrounding buildings and cars parked in the street.

Earlier, Tel Aviv aviation raids killed a mother and her two children in the southern town of Al-Sowaneh, in addition to injuring nine people in the village of Adshit.