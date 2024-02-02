Lebanon's Legislator Slams Israel for Attacking Civilians

"Israel's targeting of civilians is a violation of United Nations Resolution 1701 and the rules of engagement," Parliament speaker Berri said.

On Thursday, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri slammed Israel for targeting civilians and residential neighborhoods in Lebanon's southern villages and towns.

"Israel's targeting of civilians is a violation of United Nations Resolution 1701 and the rules of engagement," said Berri during his meeting in Beirut with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Berri said that Lebanon has adhered to Resolution 1701, which was adopted in August 2006 to seek a complete cessation of hostilities shortly after a deadly war between Israel and Hezbollah ended with a fragile truce.

Cameron arrived on Thursday in Lebanon to explore solutions that prevent military escalation in southern Lebanon, and discuss the situation in Gaza as well as British-Lebanese ties.

When you watch this video keep in your mind’s eye that Israel has shown they can target a kitchen table in South Lebanon from a drone.



As their army leaves northern Gaza they leave total destruction in their wake.



It is genocide.



pic.twitter.com/CLV7AfURXx — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) February 1, 2024

During the meeting, Mikati said Lebanon supports a peaceful solution in the region, adding that Britain's support is essential in pushing in this direction.

For his part, Cameron emphasized the priority of a ceasefire in Gaza in preparation for moving to the following stages to resolve the conflict.

Confrontations continued on Thursday on the Lebanese-Israeli borders, injuring a civilian in al-Wazzani village, who was later transported to Marjeyoun Governmental Hospital.

There are signs that the US is preparing Israel for a genocidal assault against Lebanon.



Israeli leaders have already displayed genocidal intent by repeatedly threatening to send Lebanon back into the Stone Age.



The Resistance across West Asia is fully prepared for escalation. pic.twitter.com/FaafVtD3v2 — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) January 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Hezbollah armed group announced that its fighters attacked the Israeli al-Radar and al-Samaqa sites in occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, confirming inflicting casualties among Israeli soldiers.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension since Oct. 8 after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 240 on the Lebanese side, including 173 Hezbollah members and 39 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.