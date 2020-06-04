Peru: Cuban Medical Brigade Sent to Help Fight COVID-19

Cuba Foreign Ministry Wednesday announced that Cuban medical brigade arrived in Peru to collaborate with national professionals against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In response to a request from the government of Peru, a brigade of health professionals is leaving for various regions of that nation to help combat COVID-19. Collaboration and solidarity are essential in times of pandemic,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla tweeted.

The group arrived at the Lima International Airport, in a Peruvian Airforce (FAP) aircraft. The Cuban Ambassador to Peru, Sergio Gonzalez, and the coordinator of the operation and representative of the Minister of Health, Victor Zamora, received the group.

“For us, it is a great honor to be here in Peru, it means the contribution of Cuba to save lives in Peru as part of the Henry Reeve international contingent, specialized in disasters, in catastrophes, and in this case, the pandemic,” medical group leader Raudel Vargas Olivera stated.



Peruvian people and social organizations acknowledged the Cuban doctor’s solidarity amid the pandemic. The Peruvian Association of Graduates in Cuba (APGC) extends support and a grateful message to the Caribbean island after Henry Reeve’s brigade arrival.



Several governments and personalities have nominated the Henry Reeve Brigade for the Nobel Peace Prize, given their altruistic work in many countries. Thus far, Cuba sent over 25 brigades to 23 African, European, and Latin American nations to serve against the COVID-19 pandemic.



As for Wednesday morning, Peru Health authorities reported 178,914 Covid-19 cases, 4,894 deaths, and 72,319 recoveries from the virus.