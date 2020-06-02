Peru: Minister Requests Aid for COVID Infected Police Officers

The Minister of the Interior, Gaston Rodriguez, explained in late May that police forces were at an increased risk to contract COVID-19 due to infected outlaws.

Peru's Ombudsman office on Monday requested health assistance for 30 COVID-19 infected police officers in the Tumbes department.

“We request the regional government to provide food and lodging to police officers who were infected with COVID-19 during the Emergency State,” the government body tweeted.

Tumbes is one of Peru’s most affected departments, with over 1,300 cases. According to the Ombudsman office, the infected police officers are in a delicate state because they are not Tumbes’ residents.

"They have no relatives to assist them during their recovery," the civil rights’ defendant office stated. “They have problems with the owners of the houses they rent, who refuse to take them in any longer for fear of contagion," they added.

"A total of 5,721 members of the Peruvian Police managed to defeat the COVIDー19 and rejoin the service for the benefit of the country and society with high morale."



The Police Front and Tumbes’ Police Health Department informed that their executing unit, the Piura Police Region, does not have a budget to address the situation and that they request economic resources to solve the sanitary contingency. According to the Ombudsman office, their Tumbes’ headquarters would supervise affected police officers’ assistance.

Peruvian Council of Ministers’ President Martin Vizcarra briefed on May 28 that over 7,000 police officers were positive to Covid-19 and 137 had passed away due to the virus. Thus Thursday, the Peruvian’s borderline region with Ecuador, registers 1352 Covid-19 cases.

The Minister of the Interior, Gaston Rodriguez, explained in late May that police forces contagious increased due to infected outlaws’ apprehension in the early pandemic stage. As Rodriguez referred, many agents were asymptomatic while complying with sanitary protocols.

As of Thursday morning, Peru’s health authorities reported 2,582 Covid-19 cases, 46 deaths, and 1,063 recoveries from the virus.