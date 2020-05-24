Cuba Strengthens Border Control to Combat COVID-19

The Island confirms 10 new positive cases for Covid-19 for a cumulative of 1,941 in the country.

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Durán expressed this Sunday that one of the confirmed cases at the close of Saturday, the symptoms of the disease were detected when entering the country.

This is a Cuban from a medical mission abroad, where at the José Martí International Airport in Havana it was identified that she had some symptoms of Covid-19 and entered the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine.

This is due to the protocols established in the airport facility when flights from abroad arrive, which are based on research and thermometry tests on all passengers entering the country.

At the close of Saturday, May 23, 10 new positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for a cumulative of 1,941 in the country and one person died as a result of the coronavirus.

Currently, 168 confirmed inpatients with the disease remain in the country, 165 of them with a stable clinical evolution, and three in serious condition. 82 deaths are reported, two evacuees and 1,689 recovered patients, of which 18 medical discharges were performed last Saturday.

Likewise, 585 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance and another 1,704 people are monitored at home, from Primary Health Care.

Doctor Durán stressed that the World Health Organization has not yet verified the contagion through mother's milk from mother to child, however, the physical contact between the two merits a stricter compliance with control measures at home.