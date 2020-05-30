Cuba Uses Biomodulin T to Prevent COVID-19 in the Elderly

About 500 people living in nursing homes have received this Cuban medicine to increase their defenses.

In the fight against COVID-19, Cuba is implementing drug-based protocols developed for other pathologies, one of which uses Biomodulin T, a drug originally produced to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the elderly.

The Center for Research on Longevity, Aging, and Health (CITED) Director Liliam Rodriguez reported that Biomodulin T has been used to protect the elderly living in public centers since mid-April.

After a month, this preventive measure has been completely successful since no patient treated with Biomodulin T has contracted COVID-19. This treatment has also been accompanied by strict security measures implemented in nursing homes.

"At the working meeting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel, we presented the results of Biomodulin T used in all nursing homes... What a joy to know that another Cuban medicine helps save lives,” BioCubaFarma President Eduardo Martinez said.

60 Cuban doctors to arrive in Mozambique to support the fight against Covid-19 https://t.co/vL0jHKrH0K via @twitter — Sabrina Erné (@SabrinaErne) May 30, 2020

Gerontologist and geriatrist​​​​​​​ Ruben Calante explained that the Biomodulin T -based treatment consists of administering an intramuscular bulb twice a week for a month and a half.

"All the people over the age of 60 in eight nursing homes, the Sancti Spiritus Psychiatric Hospital, and the Psychopedagogical Center were given the treatment," Calante said.

"Biomodulin T increases the body's defenses against infections of any kind... Previously, they also received the homeopathic medicine Prevengho-Vir with good results," he added.

As of Saturday morning, Cuba had reported 2,025 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths.