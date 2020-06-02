Cuba and FAO Sign Deal for Agricultural Resilience Project

This is the first FCV collaboration with Cuba but the fourth for the FAO’s agriculture strategy with the Caribbean island.

Cuba's Agriculture Ministry (MINAG) and the Food and Agriculture Organization for United Nations (FAO) Monday signed an agreement for climate-changing confrontation in the agricultural field in the Caribbean island.

"This project constitutes an important contribution to Cuba's efforts to fulfill its National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030, to support the territorial development plans and to stimulate the implementation of the Government's Climate Change Plan, Tarea Vida,” said MINAG's division for Forest, Flora and Fauna’s director, Oscar Labrador Llanes.

MINAG and FAO’s offices conceived the project with residents and civil society’s guidance. The Green Climate Fund Board (GCF) approved the strategy with a fund of $119 million.

FCV would provide the project with a $38.2 million fund and the Cuban Government would co-finance it with $81.7 million. This is the first FCV collaboration with Cuba but the fourth FAO’s agriculture strategy with the Caribbean island.

The Cuban response to cataclysmic loss of economic security has much to teach the world. Cuba became a leader in urban agriculture, organic growing and low-carbon public transport, while maintaining free and universal post-secondary education and health care #COVID19Canada https://t.co/8AuZTUxCfW — Julia Levin (@lev_jf) June 1, 2020



According to Cuba’s FAO representative Marcelo Resende, the initiative would rehabilitate productive farmlands; also, it would increase farming families and rural communities’ resilience facing climate change impact on agriculture.

The conjunct plan, with a 7-year term, intends to improve alimentary security and food production stability would be implemented in seven municipalities of Matanzas, Villa Clara, and Las Tunas’ provinces.

Resende acknowledged that the initiative demonstrates governmental willingness to develop sustainable and secure food production systems, despite the complex sanitary situation due to Covid-19.