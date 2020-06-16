New Zealand: Health Ministry Reports New COVID-19 Cases

Air New Zealand flight crew and passengers, as well as Novotel Ellerslie hotel’s guests who were in contact with them, will be tested and isolated.

New Zealand’s Health Ministry Tuesday confirmed two new COVID-19 cases after 24 days with no new infections.

“We can confirm there are two new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today,” Health Ministry tweeted.

According to health authorities, the cases consisted of two women who arrived from the U.K. recently. Both travelers were released from the government's mandatory quarantine and drove from Auckland city to Wellington. They were untested and not diagnosed.

According to New Zealand’s director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield, the government extended the women a compassionate quarantine exception as they were urged to visit a dying parent. Bloomfield added they followed precautionary measures, traveled in a private car, and did not endanger others.

“We should not be complacent, we need to remain vigilant,” Bloomfield added. “There is a pandemic raging outside our shores,”

the health authorities warned there would be no more quarantine- incompliance permissions without a negative Covid-19 test, given the contagious risk and recent facts.

“It will only be reinstated once the government has confidence in the system,” New Zealand’s health Minister David Clark, said.

As for Tuesday morning, New Zealand’s Health authorities reported 1,506 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths, and 1,482 recoveries from the virus.