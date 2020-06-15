China: Fears of COVID-19 Outbreak Amid New Cases in Beijing

Several provinces in China urged people not to make non-essential trips to the capital.

China's Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday warned of the high risk of coronavirus spreading in the country's capital, Beijing, following a resurgence in the city's main wholesale market.

"China will strictly examine the market, as well as its surroundings, to detect and control the source of infection," Chunlan said during a meeting of the State Council's joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

The important Xinfadi food market contains 80% of the Chinese capital's supply of agricultural products, both domestic and foreign.

The country's National Health Commission reported 36 new cases of infection in Beijing on Monday, the same number as the previous day.

These figures are the highest daily count of infections in the capital since the end of March.

Experts said it is extremely unlikely for seafood like salmon to be the carrier of the novel coronavirus, which was found on cutting boards for imported salmon at Beijing’s Xinfadi wholesale market, China’s new hot spot of COVID-19 infection. https://t.co/z1WNQ9Ybhm — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) June 15, 2020

Local authorities Monday announced that new cases have been detected in another market in the city, located in the northwest district of Haidian.

Schools in this area have been closed and residents of the 10 surrounding neighborhoods have been instructed to isolate themselves in their homes.

The new outbreak in Xinfadi has raised the alert level to medium in the surrounding communities, including several neighbourhoods in west and southwest Beijing.

