US: Protester Shot in Statue Removal Attempt in New Mexico

Anti-racism protesters stressed the Spaniard conqueror homage monuments are a native communities’ exploitation reminder and a glorification to racial disparity.

New Mexico witnessed protests against racism and police brutality Monday, resulting in a demonstrator being shot by the local police forces.

“The shooting tonight was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and it has no place in our city,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, said in a statement.

According to local news media, protesters confronted an armed group who was protecting Juan de Oñate's statue. Rioters placed a chain around the monument and shouted: “Tear it down.” After hostility escalated, a protester was shot.

“Our diverse community will not be deterred by acts meant to divide or silence us. Our hearts go out to the victim, his family, and witnesses whose lives were needlessly threatened tonight. This sculpture has now become an urgent matter of public safety,” Keller stated.

Removing a statue glorifying this man is only one important step in coming to terms with our state's fraught history and building a stronger sense of reconciliation and understanding between all New Mexicans today. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) June 16, 2020

Albuquerque police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said the police used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse demonstrators and shooters.

The victim is in a critical state but with a stable condition.