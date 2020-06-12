Venezuela: Supreme Court Designates New Electoral Authorities

The National Assembly was found in contempt by the Constitutional Chamber.

The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) of Venezuela, before declaring the unconstitutional omission of the National Assembly (AN), named on Friday new rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Under constitutional rights, CSJ President Magistrate Maikel Moreno designated Indira Maira Alfonzo Izaguirre to be the new head of CNE, in replacement of Tibisay Lucena. The act of swearing took place in SCJ Main Auditorium.

Indira Alfonzo has extensive experience in legislative issues. She has been a CNE member for almost a decade. She arrived in the electoral body in 2010 and in 2014 was incorporated as a judge to fill the vacancy in the Electoral Chamber.

A similar situation occurred in 2003 and 2014 when AN was unable to name CNE directors. The Supreme Court of Justice is endowed to make a move like this when it is unable to reach an agreement with the National Assembly or unforeseen circumstances like the law's flout.

Sala Constitucional del TSJ designa a rectores y rectoras del CNE https://t.co/qCiIEMbTAF pic.twitter.com/EqMKwv507m — TSJ Venezuela (@TSJ_Venezuela) June 13, 2020

"Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice appoints CNE rectors"

This can clear the way for this year's elections. Parliamentary elections must be held in December, something that could put an end to the institutional crisis created following opposition lawmaker Juan Guaidó's self-proclamation as President, in 2019. Guaido is now under an obligation to stand for elections or he will even lose his status as a Member of Parliament.

The other members of CNE are Rafael Simón Jiménez Melean as Vice President and Principal Rector; Tania D'Amelio Cardiet as Principal Rector; Gladys María Gutiérrez Alvarado as Principal Rector; and José Luis Gutiérrez Parra as Principal Rector.

In addition, were appointed as substitute rectors : Abdón Rodolfo Hernández Rodríguez, Alex David Said Díaz Padrón, Carlos Enrique Quintero Cuevas, Jennycet Caroliska Villalobos, Juan Carlos Delpino Boscán, Luis Delfín Fuenmayor Toro, Franck Antero Pic Durán, Gloria Adelaida Muñoz, Deyanira Briceño and Eleusis Aly Borrego.

Other bodies subordinated to the CNE are Civil and Electoral Registry, chaired by Tania D'Amelio Cardiet, Gladys María Gutiérrez Alvarado as principal dean and Juan Carlos Delpino Boscán as alternate dean. Also, Political Participation and Founding Commission is chaired by Rafael Simón Jiménez Melean, with Tania D'Amelio Cardiet as principal dean, and Abdón Rodolfo Hernández Rodríguez as alternate dean.