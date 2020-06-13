Beijing Shuts Down Food Market Due to New COVID-19 Cases

Authorities detected the virus on people who were working where imported salmon is cut.

Beijing's health authorities Saturday reinstated confinement measures after a new coronavirus outbreak was detected in the Xinfadi market, which is located in the Fengtai district in the southwest of the city.

So far, 517 samples have been carried out among traders and employees at the Xinfadi market. Of these, 45 have tested positive for the virus.

On local authorities' orders, Beijing's largest wholesale fresh-food market will be closed to the public to be fully disinfected.

The local was closed after the Sars-Cov-2 was detected on the boards where imported salmon is cut.

In the Chinese capital, the main supermarkets have removed the salmon from their shelves after hearing the news on Saturday morning.

"Eleven housing communities near the food distribution center have been quarantined," news agency EFE reported, adding that "vegetables, fruits, shrimp, crabs, veal or lamb were also left uncollected because of the need to inspect them to see if they had virus traces."

Xinfadi is the first case of local coronavirus' transmission detected in the capital over the past two months.