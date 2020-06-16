US: Rayshard Brooks Family Calls for Justice

Brooks was collaborative and civil during police inquiry but the encounter turned violent.

The family of Rayshard Brooks Monday called for murder charges against the police officers who killed Brooks on June 12.

“There’s no justice that can ever make me feel happy about what’s been done. I can never get my husband and best friend back,” Brooks’ widow Tomika Miller said in a press conference.

Miller also requested protesters to demonstrate peacefully so her husband remains a positive symbol. Tiara Brooks, victim’s cousin, said Brooks' family distrust police and requested for a drastic change in the police department.

“I’m scared every day my children go out, my family members go out, because I don’t know they are going to come home,” Miller stated.



“If you ask how this young black man was, look at your children when they are smiling and happy and you’ll have a glimpse of what we’ve lost,” the victim’s cousin said.

Fulton Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against Garret Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, both officers involved in Brooks’ murder.

Protests started in Atlanta after Rayshard Brooks’ killing on June 12. As official reports brief, a Wendy’s employee called the police over someone sleeping in the drive-thru lane.

Brooks was collaborative and civil during police inquiry but the encounter went violent. Officer Garret Rolfe shot him 3 times, killing him after the second fatal blow.

“I’m not sure what else America needs to see. Sadly, I’m going to be back here in a couple of months. With another case,” Brook’s family lawyer L Chris Stewart said.