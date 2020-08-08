Cuba: Havana to Resume Strict Measures to Halt COVID-19 Surge

Cuba's authorities Friday decided to summarize the strict health measures in Havana due to the increase and dispersion of the COVID-19 cases in the Cuban capital.
"We are in the presence of a rebound and there is no alternative. We will leave in place the essential social and productive activities to guarantee physical and social distance," Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.
Havana's local authorities will announce the measures this Saturday in Mesa Redonda television program.
The city currently has 165 COVID-19 active cases, of the 310 reported by the country. It also has six events open in the municipalities of Habana del Este, La Lisa, and Marianao.
In the last ten days, Havana has also registered an increase in the number of patients reported as serious. Today, six people are reported in this situation, which has not happened since April, when Cuba reached the peak of the epidemic.
"If we don't resume the measures, the epidemic could perform even worse than in the most complex times," Cuba's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero warned.
In April, the country had a total of 1325 cases, in May 546, on June 265, and on July 20.
However, "in the first six days of August, we already have 196, which is the highest number registered in the first days of a month since the beginning of the pandemic," Marrero added.
With the summary of the health measures, Cuba will seek to control the pandemic's behavior in the country, which has gained strength after the measures' relaxation during the first stage of recovery.