Cuba: Havana to Resume Strict Measures to Halt COVID-19 Surge

"We are in the presence of a rebound and there is no alternative," Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned.

Cuba's authorities Friday decided to summarize the strict health measures in Havana due to the increase and dispersion of the COVID-19 cases in the Cuban capital.

"We are in the presence of a rebound and there is no alternative. We will leave in place the essential social and productive activities to guarantee physical and social distance," Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

Havana's local authorities will announce the measures this Saturday in Mesa Redonda television program.

The city currently has 165 COVID-19 active cases, of the 310 reported by the country. It also has six events open in the municipalities of Habana del Este, La Lisa, and Marianao.

In the last ten days, Havana has also registered an increase in the number of patients reported as serious. Today, six people are reported in this situation, which has not happened since April, when Cuba reached the peak of the epidemic.

#LIVE | #Cuba's President @DiazCanelB: "The neoliberal model has not been able to attend the needs of the pandemic nor will it be able to face the post-COVID-19 scenario." #AlbaEconomiaSolidaria pic.twitter.com/EGp9JgzmcP — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 10, 2020