Cuba Welcomes Back Foreign Tourists to Cayo Coco

The island’s tourist destinations are slowly beginning to re-open to domestic and foreign visitors.

Cuba welcomed the first foreign tourists of the post-COVID-19 recovery stage upon their arrival to Cayo Coco this weekend.

Under strict screenings and precautionary protection measures, the visitors arriving from the Bahamas were greeted at the Jardines del Rey International Airport.

They’ll be staying at Cayo Coco’s Pullman Hotel, belonging to the French hotel chair Accor, which is among hotels that are certified safe for re-opening.

The premises are conditioned to guarantee physical distancing, hand disinfection and will supply tourists with the information needed to follow health guidelines during their stay.

Disfrutan en Cayo Santa María y Cayo Coco los primeros turistas internacionales, luego de la reapertura pos #COVID19. Desde estos polos se recibieron a los visitantes con la implementación de los protocolos necesarios para garantizar su seguridad y satisfacción. #CubaTravel #Cuba pic.twitter.com/O02aeul3D3 — Ministerio Turismo (@MinturCuba) August 1, 2020

Jardines del Rey, located on the keys of the north coast, has two other hotels, Melia Cayo Coco and Playa Paraiso, both certified as Hygienic and Safe Tourism, ready to welcome holidaymakers.

Meanwhile, Melia International in the very popular Varadero is among the hotels which have demonstrated a capacity to secure facilities for its workers and visitors, having completed health protocols. This and other Varadero getaways are open to domestic tourists.

The government of Cuba has is reinforcing measures in its most populated city, Havana, whose international airport remains closed as the local and nation authorities maintain restrictions for the protection of residents.