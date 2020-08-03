Cuba and the U.K. Start a Joint Venture to Develop Medicines

Cuba's BioCubaFarma and the British. company SG Innovations Monday announced the creation of the company BioFarma Innovations for the production and sale of innovative medicines in Europe.

The initiative seeks to provide access to a portfolio of biopharmaceutical products that are protected by BioCubaFarma patents.

BioFarma Innovations will expand its distribution networks and increase the accessibility of these products for more people around the planet, including medicines to fight COVID-19.

Clinical trials of various products developed by BioCubaFarma to treat this respiratory disease have shown encouraging results in several countries.

BioFarma Innovations will be based in the United Kingdom and its president will be David Triesman, who worked with the National Health Service for over 40 years.

“Our mission is to prioritize public health. We are offering a dynamic and open approach to collaborate with global pharmaceutical companies and public health organizations in Europe and the British Commonwealth. It ranges from license assignments to R&D agreements,” BioCubaFarma chairman Eduardo Martinez said.

"We have consolidated a broad portfolio of products and we want to guarantee access to new drugs to help meet worldwide unmet demands," he stressed.