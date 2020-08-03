Cuba: No COVID-19 Deaths Reported For 22 Consecutive Days

Cuba’s National Institute of Epidemiology Director Francisco Duran Monday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and confirmed that the island has not recorded any death from the new coronavirus for over three weeks now.

During his daily press briefing on the pandemic, Duran pointed out that 16 women and eight men were tested positive.

Even when health authorities could not determine the source of infection for three of the patients, it was confirmed that five of them got infected abroad.

According to Duran, 508 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Also, 4,862 people have been quarantined at their homes to follow up on their clinical evolution.

Duran stressed that of the total patients diagnosed with the disease, 207 are in stable condition, two were evacuated to their home countries and one is in critical condition.

Recently, the Caribbean nation welcomed the first foreign tourists of the post-COVID-19 recovery stage when visitors from the Bahamas were greeted at the Jardines del Rey International Airport.

A couple of weeks ago, Cuba had very low rates of infection, but isolated events have made the curve rise slightly. Havana remains the most affected city for it holds ten of the new cases.

As of Monday morning, Cuba had reported 2,373 patients discharged from hospitals, from a 2,670 contagion toll. The death toll remains at 87.