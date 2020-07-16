Cuba: 20 Days Without Critically Ill Covid-19 Patients

The Ministry of Public Health of Cuba (MINSAP) reported on Thursday that no critically ill patients with Covid-19 had been reported for 20 consecutive days in Cuba.

During his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, the national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran stressed that no deaths were reported for five consecutive days and the death toll remained at 87.

The MINSAP expert said that eight patients had recovered, totaling 2,285 recoveries, representing 94% of 2,440 cases infected with the disease so far.

|Información diaria|

Se confirmaron 2 nuevos casos de #COVID19, para un acumulado de 2 mil 440 en #Cuba



66 positivos activos

65 con evolución clínica estable

1 paciente en estado grave

87 fallecidos

2 285 altas

2 evacuadoshttps://t.co/y7n5zb6WM2 pic.twitter.com/OmZh8Ww1on — Ministerio de Salud Pública de Cuba (@MINSAPCuba) July 16, 2020

|Daily information|

''Two new cases of #COVID19 were confirmed, for an accumulated 2,440 in #Cuba 66 positive assets 65 with stable clinical evolution 1 patient in serious condition 87 deceased 2,285 additions 2 evacuees''

Dr. Duran pointed out that of those patients, 65 are clinically stable and two were evacuated to their countries of origin.

Despite the favorable situation, Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal said at a Wednesday meeting with the executive that a new local transmission event had opened in Havana.

Portal said that Havana currently has three local transmission events in Cerro and Centro Habana municipalities, where isolation and investigation measures are reinforced to prevent the spreading of the contagion.