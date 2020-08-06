Cuba: President Rejects Lawfare Against Leftist Leaders

On Twitter, the president maintained that the case of former Brazilian President Lula da Silva, ‘’proves how far the enemies would go’’ in applying those tools.

The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted on Thursday the use of the judiciary in politics as a colonizing weapon over the peoples of Latin America.

On his official Twitter account, the president maintained that the case of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, "proves how far the enemies go" in applying those tools.

"The use of the judiciary against left-wing leaders is an imperial monster aimed to increase their dominance over the peoples of #OurAmerica (#NuestraAmérica)," tweeted the head of State.

Lo hecho contra Lula demuestra hasta dónde llegan los enemigos . La judicialización de los líderes de la izquierda es un engendro imperial para acrecentar su dominio sobre los pueblos de #NuestraAmérica #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad https://t.co/rk1enHECyl Via @Granma_Digital — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 6, 2020

Lula da Silva, leader of the Workers Party (Partido de Los Trabajadores) and who ran for the presidency of Brazil in 2018, was removed from the electoral dispute when he was condemned by judge Sergio Moro, accused of alleged corruption in the case of the triplex apartment in the coastal area from Guaruja, in Sao Paulo.

After serving 580 days in prison, he was released on November 8, 2019, and remains in a legal battle to dismantle all the allegations of the process against him.

On Wednesday, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court granted the former president's defense access to all the documents used in the Odebrecht construction company's deal, which are of interest to his defense.

At the same time, the Court withdrew an excerpt from the former Minister of Finance Antonio Palocci's complaint, which stated that Lula supposedly received 12 million reais (about $ 2.4 million) in Odebrecht properties to house the Lula Institute.

According to judicial sources, the second chamber of the STF will later judge another petition by the lawyers in which they question Moro's actions, which may lead to the annulment of the conviction in the case of the triplex apartment in Guaruja, Sao Paulo State.

The inclusion of the former Finance Minister's statement six days before the first round of the 2018 general elections in Brazil, was a sign of former Judge Sérgio Moro's bias. To this day, Moro's decision is considered politically motivated to disqualify the popular left-wing leader in the electoral dispute that ended up with the far-right wing Bolsonaro in power.

Like Lula, other progressive Latin American leaders have been victims of lawfare against them, such as the current Vice President of Argentina Cristina Fernandez, and Ecuador's former president, Rafael Correa.