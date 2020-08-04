Colombia: Supreme Court Orders House Arrest for Alvaro Uribe

For the first time in Colombia's history, a former president has been issued with home detention.

Colombia's Supreme Court ordered the arrest of former President Alvaro Uribe (2002-2010) as part of the judicial process in which his participation in the manipulation of witnesses is being investigated.

The five magistrates investigating the far-right Senator decided to guarantee his presence in the country through preventive detention at home. The news was confirmed by Uribe himself.

"The deprivation of my freedom causes me deep sadness for my lady, my family, and those Colombians who still believe that I have done something good for the country," Uribe tweeted.

Meanwhile, #Colombia Colombia's Supreme Court issued a house arrest warrant for Alvaro Uribe Velez .@AlvaroUribeVel , perhaps the country's most powerful politician today, due to his alleged ties with paramilitary forces. What an eventful day. pic.twitter.com/IGMQSIytDc — Robert Valencia (@rvalentwit) August 4, 2020

Previously, however, the case against Uribe began to take shape in 2012 when he filed legal action against the Polo Democratico Alternativo (PDA) party leader Ivan Cepeda, a senator who had been looking for evidence linking Uribe to the paramilitary groups.

Later, the lawsuit started by Uribe ended up turning against the former president. Supreme Court Judge Jose Luis Barcelo closed the case against the left-wing lawmaker Cepeda and launched an investigation against Uribe because of allegations of his attempt to manipulate witnesses.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court listened to Uribe and carried out other proceedings, the result of which was the house arrest order issued today.