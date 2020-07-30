Colombia: Drive-in Cinemas Reopen as COVID Cases Near 300,000

Bogotá has the highest contagion and death toll, with 125 deceases. The virus also harshly harms Cordoba, Antioquia, Santander, Nariño, Cartagena, and Atlantico.

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque said deaths due to COVID-19 decreased and announced drive-in cinemas reopening.

“Today we registered 380 deaths, a figure that is high compared to previous dates but it is also important to note that there is a territorial concentration, 77 percent is in five cities,” Duque said.

He also spoke of the restart of several leisure activities, especially drive-in cinemas. Movie patrons must comply with sanitary protocols and maintain social distancing and use masks.

The president explained that most vulnerable groups, such as underage and the elderly remain isolated, which represents about 57 percent of the Colombian people. The head of state flouted the 43 percent of the working population who is under risk complying with his administration's economy restart plan.

NEW: #Colombia postpones third "tax free holiday" after epidemiologists say that current spike in COVID cases could be related to tax free holidays that took place at end of June and unleashed shopping frenzy. We have a 19% sales tax here, after all. https://t.co/Qxl1DXiQbx — manuel rueda (@ruedareport) July 15, 2020

“Today we recorded 8670 positive cases, which compared to yesterday when we had 10884 is a reduction. We have 73 percent of the cases registered today concentrated in five municipalities in the country,” Duque added.

Bogotá has the highest contagion and death toll, with 125 deceased. The virus has also harshly hit Cordoba, Antioquia, Santander, Nariño, Cartagena, and Atlantico.

As of Thursday, Colombia health authorities registered 286,020 COVID-19 cases, 9,810 deaths, and 148,695 recoveries from the virus.