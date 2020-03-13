Colombia: Supreme Court Accuses Uribe of Vote Buying

The denounce upsurged after Uribe’s lawyer, Victor Mosquera Martin, alleged the nonexistence of such evidence against the right-wing leader.

Colombian Supreme Justice Court started a preliminary investigation march 12 against the South American nation ex-president due vote-buying accusations.



Uribe will be investigated because of evidence linking him to the late José Guillermo Hernández, better known as Ñeñe, who is suspect of buying votes on current leader Ivan Duque's behalf. These audios mention illicit payments to obtain votes in the northern Colombian state of La Guajira for Duque, who was then a presidential candidate.

The Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia, the highest judicial instance, published on its Twitter official profile: "Based on the complaint by citizens Gonzalo Guillén and Daniel Mendoza in which they attribute to him alleged conduct against the mechanisms of democratic participation, the Instruction Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice opened a previous investigation against Senator Alvaro Uribe."

A partir de la denuncia de los ciudadanos Gonzalo Guillén y Daniel Mendoza en la cual le atribuyen presuntas conductas contra los mecanismos de participación democrática, #SalaDeInstrucción de @CorteSupremaJ abrió investigación previa contra el senador @AlvaroUribeVel pic.twitter.com/T2h1dIGtZ3 — Corte Suprema de Justicia (@CorteSupremaJ) March 12, 2020



Both demanders, Gonzalo Guillén and Daniel Mendoza, are journalists who collected evidence in the votes-buying' case.

Guillen and Mendoza requested proof revision and accused Uribe's legal representatives of the audios' supposed disappearance.

The aforementioned recorded conversations occurred between "El Ñeñe" and a woman named Priscilla. Recent investigations proved that the unknown woman was Priscila Cabrales, an Uribe's assessor. Another former mandatary consultant, Maria Claudia Daza, is also linked to the case.

Uribe, current Colombian senator, responded to these accusations saying that President Ivan Duque and his allies govern with transparency and legality. Uribe denies being involved in the events.