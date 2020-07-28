Colombia: Duque Rejects Cuban Aid Amidst Pandemic Hardening

On July 26, Medellin mayor Daniel Quintero requested from the Cuban ambassador to Colombia Jose Luis Ponce, assistance from Cuban doctors to assist the city’s COVID-19 patients.

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque Monday rejected Cuban Medical aid to face COVID-19's impact after local authorities requested the island doctor’s assistance.

“I think the important thing is to be clear that here there is no bias or discrimination concerning countries but there are procedures that have been established rigorously by the Ministry of Health,” Duque said.

On July 26, Medellin mayor Daniel Quintero requested from the Cuban ambassador to Colombia Jose Luis Ponce, assistance from Cuban doctors to assist the city’s COVID-19 patients.

Duque avoided mentioning Cuban doctors as he referred to “foreign medical help”. The right-wing leader follows U.S. government guidelines towards the island, therefore, he does not acknowledge Cuban medical advances and prestige.

Colombia’s shaky peace.There’s little protection of social leaders/people in rural areas- even pre-virus.I’ve worked with ⁦@cdpsanjose⁩ farmers since 2012.They’re sending & regular reports of extortion & killings. ⁦Action?@IvanDuque⁩ #colombia https://t.co/E2xdTLVzLh — Kirsty Brimelow QC (@Kirsty_Brimelow) July 27, 2020

“it is very important that Colombians understand how human resources are used in our country, how they are prepared, and how contingencies are also foreseen with Colombian personnel,” Duque added.

Quintero stressed that Medellin health personnel is insufficient to offer complete coverage to COVID-19 patients. The city’s Intensive Care Units collapsed due to an increase in infections, for example Antioquia’s department cases exceed 27,200.

As of Tuesday, Colombia health authorities registered 257,101 COVID-19 cases, 8,777 cases, and 131,161 recoveries from the virus.