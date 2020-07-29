Colombia: Gunmen Kill Farmer Family In Cordoba

Indigenous and farmer communities frequently suffer violent displacement and intimidation from armed groups, due to forced illegal crops eradication as well as a lack of governmental protection and guarantees.

Colombia's Social Foundation Cordobexia Monday denounced the assassination of a farmer family in the La Cabaña trail, in the San Jose municipality in the southern region of the Cordoba department.

"Three members of the Feria Lopez family were murdered: Mr. Vitaliano Feria, his wife Elis Lopez and Edinson Feria (son); a daughter of Edinson and granddaughter of Vitaliano and Elis was tied up, taken by force by the criminals and then thrown on a road as she left the village," Cordobexia said.

In December, the local Ombudsman Office denounced several death threats against the farmers, and in February, the Feria Lopez family received intimidating WhatsApp messages.

The complainants alleged the murderers had political motivations. Elis Lopez, one of the victims, was the sister of Municipality's Councilor Manuel Lopez.

The fatality occurred at dawn; then, the perpetrators stole community properties and goods. The La cabaña trail community was displaced from their settlements after the sinister.

"There was no law enforcement presence at the time of the events," Cordobexia concluded.

