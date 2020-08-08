Colombia: Repression Against Meta Community Members Continues

Southern Meta’s farmers' organizations have documented alleged human rights violations committed by the army since May 26.

The Colombian outlet Voces del Guayabero Saturday denounced that army members have been repressing the farmers’ protests to prevent the forced eradication of coca crops in Meta department.

For over two months, military forces have been repressing the demonstrations in the villages of Tercer Milenio and Nueva Colombia, in Vista Hermosa.

There have also been reports of aggressions in which farmers have been injured.

In a statement, Guayabero community members urged the National Government to give priority to voluntary eradication, with guarantees of a dignified life.

“There are Human Rights violations in Vereda Nueva Colombia, Vistahermosa, Meta. Farmers denounce torture and disappearances.”

They also asked the Omega Joint Task Force to cease the stigmatization of farmers who seek solutions and dialogue in the face of eradication operations.

To the control bodies, the Attorney General's Office and the Ombudsman's Office to be guarantors of the human rights in the farmers' communities of the Guayabero River Region, amidst the forced eradication operations.

During the armed conflict, the region had a strong guerrilla presence. In that zone, dozens of FARC-EP former combatants are processing their transition to legality, after the Peace Agreement signing.