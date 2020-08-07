Uribe And Duque Are Linked To Drug Cartels, Arreaza Says

Recent findings show that both Colombian politicians could have ties with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza Thursday revealed information linking Colombia’s former president Alvaro Uribe and President Ivan Duque with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Arreaza revealed images of Samuel Niño, a pilot steward of both Duque and Uribe’s trust, who died while trafficking cocaine from Colombia to Mexico.

"The moral decadence symptoms linked to drug trafficking in Colombia's oligarchy and government are now reaching epidemic levels,” the Venezuelan minister said, adding that “Alvaro Uribe and Ivan Duque's trusted pilot transported drugs from Colombia."

On Dec. 3, 2019, Niño went missing while flying a cocaine shipment through the Peten region near the Mexican border. Even when the plane was owned by the Sinaloa Cartel, no drugs were found inside.

— Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) August 6, 2020

As stated by Mexican authorities, almost 50 airplanes have crashed in that area this year. When that happens, the cartels quickly clean up the accident's scene before the police arrive.

Arreaza's statements came days after Colombia's Supreme Court ordered Uribe’s arrest over an investigation for his alleged participation in a witness manipulation scandal.

Uribe has been associated with drug-related organized crime since the late 1970s, when he began his political career. At that time, he was linked to the Medellin Cartel.