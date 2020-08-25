Colombia: Organizations Denounce Another Social Leader Killed

According to Colombia’s Institute for Peace development (Indepaz) since the signing of the Peace Agreements in 2016, over 1000 social, indigenous, environmental, and LGBTQ+ leaders have been killed in Colombia, 34 of them in El Choco.

Colombia Commission for Justice and Peace (CIJP) denounced on Tuesday the assassination of another social leader in the El Choco department.

"The social leader Edis Care was killed last night in the territory of La Larga Tumaradó," the CIJP tweeted.

Care was a member of the La Larga Community Council, in Riosucio municipality and frequently denounced the communal situation due to forced coca crop eradication.

Residents said that a group of unidentified armed men arrived at Care's home on Monday night and shot him to death.

#ATENCION



Denuncian nueva masacre de 3 personas con arma de fuego en zona rural del municipio de Ábrego en Norte de Santander.



Autoridades tratan de llegar al lugar de los hechos.



Repito, solo un país movilizado, decidido y empoderado detendrá los ríos de sangre. pic.twitter.com/36l6yXDM5V — Martha Peralta Epieyú (@marthaperaltae) August 26, 2020

New massacre of 3 people with firearms in a rural area of the municipality of Abrego in Norte de Santander.

Authorities are trying to reach the scene.

I repeat, only a mobilized, determined, and the empowered country will stop the rivers of blood.

CIJP also stressed that the paramilitary group Autodefensas Gaitanista de Colombia (AGC), also known as Clan del Golfo, controls el Choco department in complicity with the army and local police forces.

Other social organizations denounced the authorities' inaction to prevent the assassination of social leaders and the delays in the investigation of the killings.

According to Colombia's Institute for Peace development (Indepaz) since the signing of the Peace Agreements in 2016, over 1000 social, indigenous, environmental, and LGBTQ+ leaders have been killed in Colombia, 34 of them in El Choco.