Colombia: New Massacre Leaves Six People Dead in Cauca Valley

The victims' identities remain unknown. The Attorney General's Office, the Police, and the Army are investigating this violent event.

The Ombudsman's office of Cauca Friday denounced a new massacre in that Colombian department in which six people were killed by armed groups.

"The massacre took place in the Uribe village. We are waiting for a Colombian Army's delegation to arrive in the area," Mayor Carlos Vela said.

The six people were taken by an illegal armed group. Afterward, they were found dead between the Uribe and Ortega Llanos sectors.



"We demand the National Government's intervention to address social issues, and to stop the rash of violence in the region," Cauca's Governor Luis Angulo explained.

Two days ago, this territory was attacked and two other people were killed. "Uribe now has eight dead in less than a week," Vela added. Hours before this massacre, the murder of five people was reported in a rural area of Arauca, capital of the department of the same name, bordering Venezuela.



Colombia has been shaken in recent weeks by several massacres in the departments of Nariño and Cauca Valley.



The most recent occurred last Tuesday when three Indigenous people from the Awa community in the Pialapi-Pueblo Viejo Indigenous reservation in Nariño were murdered by unknown assassins.