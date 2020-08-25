Colombia: President Duque to End Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Rise

This South American country is one of the top ten most affected nations by the pandemic worldwide.

Colombia's President Ivan Duque Monday announced that the nation's mandatory general quarantine will end on September 1 even though the country registered 10,549 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

"From September 1, Colombia will begin a new phase. Isolation will be selective and we will advocate for social distancing and individual responsibility," Duque said.

In this new phase, "the epidemiological situation of each department will be taken into account to resume gradually the economic reopening," he added.

During September, home-working will be encouraged, the events involving agglomerations will remain limited, and some sectors will be opened up keeping health measures in force.

Latin America tops five million coronavirus cases: Live updatesTens of thousands of new cases underscore region's pandemic situation; Bolsonaro's top aide tests positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/SQf1h1cFiz — 李子柒 Liziqi (@haseebsl98) August 4, 2020

In those municipalities less affected by the new coronavirus, the economic opening will be sped up. National air transport will open gradually, but airports in cities with high infection rates will remain closed. While Duque plans to reopen the economy, Colombia has 384,171 infections and 17,612 deaths. This Latin American country is one of the top ten most affected nations by the pandemic worldwide. In the last 24 hours, the highest number of new COVID-19 cases was registered in the departments of Bogota (4,425), Antioquia (825), and Cundinamarca (662).