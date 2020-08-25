Brazil: 'Car Wash' Prosecutor Under Supreme Court’s Scrutiny

Attorney Deltan Dallagnol could be judged for legal proceedings that harmed Lula da Silva.

In Brazil, the National Prosecutors’ Council (CNMP) Tuesday announced that it will judge the "Car Wash" Operation (CWO) coordinator Deltan Dallagnol over a PowerPoint presentation whereby he accused former president Lula da Silva of leading a criminal organization.

The announcement came after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Judge Edson Fachin ordered the CNMP to analyze a motion for judgment issued in 2016.

Lula’s defense claims that Dallagnol frequently used CNMP structures to gain political and legal positions. During a press conference, the CWO coordinator used a Powerpoint presentation to defame the leftist leader.

"Even today, after 42 postponed sessions, they have not judged Dallagnol. This unjustified delay will end up giving impunity to the aforementioned prosecutor,” Lula's defense said. “We request judicial intervention.”

Deltan Dallagnol é punido por abusos na Lava Jato https://t.co/TSGLvw9ulg pic.twitter.com/o32ACwfnaq — PT na Câmara (@PTnaCamara) November 26, 2019

"Deltan Dallagnol will be punished for abuses in the Lava Jato case."

The defense required the case to be examined in the Prosecutors' board. Otherwise, the defense will take its request to the Supreme Court before the case prescribes on Sept. 13.

However, a third possibility would be for Judge Fachin to take the matter to the second chamber of the Supreme Court, something he could do on Thursday.

The "Car Wash" (Lava Jato) is an anti-corruption investigation launched in March 2014 by Brazil’s Federal Police, which was seeking for money laundering maneuvers.