Colombia: New Massacre Leaves Three People Dead in Antioquia

The UN Human Rights Commissioner has recorded 45 massacres in Colombia since January.

On Sunday, three people were killed and another one was injured during an armed attack in the Venice municipality, in the Antioquia department. Two of the victims were minors.

The armed group attacked the house where the victims were staying in the Los Alamos neighborhood. The names of the victims have not been revealed yet.

According to Venice's Mayor Oscar Sanchez, the violent events occurred during a dispute over micro-trafficking, which is "the main security challenge in Antioquia," he said.

This is the fourth massacre that occurs in Colombia over the weekend. On Friday, there were two violent events registered in Arauca and one in Cauca. On Saturday, another violent event was reported in Nariño.

"Colombia's administration is blind. It blames the previous government and the drug traffickers for the violence the country is facing," Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (Pares) President Ariel Avila said. On Saturday, President Ivan Duque announced that there have been 34 "collective homicides" in Colombia from 2019 to 2020. This figure, however, does not coincide with the 45 massacres that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded during 2020 alone. Antioquia is the most affected department by violence in Colombia. It has reported nine massacres since January.