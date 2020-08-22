Three Massacres in Colombia in 24 Hours

Seventeen people have been killed since Friday in the latest string of massacres under the government of Ivan Duque.

The government of Colombia’s Nariño department has confirmed a new massacre in the area of La Guayacana, a rural area of the municipality of Tumaco.

There, six young people were murdered and two more are missing, according to preliminary information.

It’s not yet known who was behind this latest massacre.

The incident occurred just hours after President Ivan Duque traveled to Samaniego, where last weekend eight people, between the ages of 17 and 25, were murdered while leaving a farm.

En rios de sangre vive Colombia, en menos de 24 horas se conoció la ocurrencia de 3 masacres, que dejaron un total de 17 personas asesinadas. Los hechos ocurrieron en los departamentos de, Arauca, Cauca y Nariño. @teleSURtv @HernanTeleSUR. pic.twitter.com/U5ayDtxtz2 — Hernán Tobar (@HernanTeleSUR) August 22, 2020

Six people were killed by armed groups on Friday in El Tambo, Cauca department while five were killed in Arauca.

In days prior, five people were killed in Cali and three Idngeious people were murdered in Ricaurte, Nariño.

Despite this, President Iván Duque has boasted about Colombia’s homicide rates in 2019, saying it was among the lowest in four decades. He also claims that homicide has been reduced by 11% in 2020, posting a fundamentally flawed graph to twitter.

The governor of Nariño, Jhon Alexander Rojas Cabrera, has called for social investment and other measures to take control of the violence.