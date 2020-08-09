Bolivia: Blockades Intensify to Demand Añez's Resignation

"The labor union urged an indefinite general strike with mobilizations demanding elections on September 6," Huarachi said.

As blockades intensify throughout the country, Bolivian Workers' Union (COB) leader Juan Carlos Huarachi Saturday announced that the organization will not attend the meeting called this Sunday by cop-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez.

Therefore, strikers have called for elections on Sept. 6 in front of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) in La Paz.

Authorities continue to respond to the blockades with violence. So far, 80 people have been arrested in Mairana, Santa Cruz province.

Meanwhile, a group of people wanted to evict the strikers from the TSE headquarters with violence and threats, in the face of the passivity of the forces of law and order.

A member of the "Kochala resistance" of motorcycle riders was discovered with a police gas grenade, a large amount of money, and a fake ID.

Neighbors of El Alto also announced the radicalization of the pressure measures and instructed the1,000 corners blockade.

#Bolivia

La mafia que está en el poder mandó a sus matones pagados a tratar de levantar la huelga de hambre a las afueras del tribunal supremo electoral.



¡Vecino escucha, únete a la lucha! @MyBolivia@ChalecosAmarillpic.twitter.com/h3iJjZ6cZV — kerberos (@kerberosluchad1) August 9, 2020 "The mafia in power sent its paid thugs to try to end the hunger strike outside the Supreme Electoral Court."