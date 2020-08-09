Bolivia: Blockades Intensify to Demand Añez's Resignation

As blockades intensify throughout the country, Bolivian Workers' Union (COB) leader Juan Carlos Huarachi Saturday announced that the organization will not attend the meeting called this Sunday by cop-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez.
"The labor union urged an indefinite general strike with mobilizations demanding elections on September 6," Huarachi said.
Therefore, strikers have called for elections on Sept. 6 in front of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) in La Paz.
Authorities continue to respond to the blockades with violence. So far, 80 people have been arrested in Mairana, Santa Cruz province.
Meanwhile, a group of people wanted to evict the strikers from the TSE headquarters with violence and threats, in the face of the passivity of the forces of law and order.
A member of the "Kochala resistance" of motorcycle riders was discovered with a police gas grenade, a large amount of money, and a fake ID.
Neighbors of El Alto also announced the radicalization of the pressure measures and instructed the1,000 corners blockade.
"The mafia in power sent its paid thugs to try to end the hunger strike outside the Supreme Electoral Court."
To contain the wave of strikes, the COB demanded that the elections be held in September and not on October 18 as the regime plans.
"The TSE and the Legislative Assembly are responsible for the situation in the country. We will continue to defend the rights of the people," Huarachi added.
The TSE President Salvador Romero ratified the date of the elections for October 18 while confirming his attendance at the dialogue convened by Añez.
In addition to the COB, the TSE, and the Parliament, representatives of the Unity Pact, and the United Nations (UN) were also called to participate in the dialogue with the coup-born regime.