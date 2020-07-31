Bolivian Workers Ratify Call For Mobilizations On August 3

The executive secretary of the Bolivian Workers' Union said that the call for the protests has been made and is the decision of a city council meeting held in El Alto.

The Bolivian Workers' Union (COB) and the traditional coca growers farmers of the Tropic of Cochabamba ratified this Thursday an indefinite general strike for August 3, after meeting with the Full Chamber of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

Although they stated that dialogue is not closed, the executive secretary of COB Juan Carlos Huarachi said that the call for the protests has been made and is the decision of a city council meeting held in El Alto.

He reiterated that the struggle is still going on. "We are going to continue with this call for mobilization that we have issued in the last town hall," said the leader as he left the building of the Plurinational Electoral Body.

#Bolivia’s coup-born regime filed criminal lawsuits against former President @evoespueblo, the MAS lawmaker Betty Yañiquez, and the Bolivian Workers' Center secretary Juan Carlos Huarachi.https://t.co/O9uoydci1P — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 29, 2020

On his behalf, the leader of the Chapare Federation, Leonardo Loza, assured that the coca growers farmers will abide by the decision made by the social organizations and the leftist party Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) in the meeting held in the city of El Alto.

Loza also stressed the disposition for negotiations with the members of TSE. Still, he underscores the determination of the Bolivian Workers' Union and that it's going to be fulfilled throughout the country, he said.

On July 28, the COB led a massive protest in the city of El Alto and announced that starting next Monday, August 3; it will enter into an indefinite general strike in rejection of the decision announced by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez to postpone the September 6 general elections until October 18, claiming increased cases of Covid-19 coronavirus.

The MAS-affiliated social organizations decided on Tuesday to give the TSE 72 hours to reverse the decision.