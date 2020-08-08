Bolivia: Social Movements Maintain Blockades Despite Threats

Because of the pressure generated by the social movements, on Saturday Añez called for a new dialogue on August 9 to confirm the elections date.

Bolivia's social movements and trade unions maintain blockades over 75 highways and roads throughout the country to demand democratic elections and the immediate resignation of the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

Large rocks block several sections of the road in La Paz, Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, San Julian, El Puente, and Santa Rosa.

Meanwhile, the coup-born regime has chosen the path of violence in Bolivia. Videos broadcast on social networks show military planes flying over blockades to intimidate the indigenous-peasant movement.

This Friday, two planes with weapons from the US arrived in the country as the authorities displaced snipers to El Alto and Chapare.

"I hope you're brave for what's coming," Bolivia's de facto justice minister Arturo Murillo said.

This sequence of events points to the possibility of a self-coup, according to Bolivia's former president, Evo Morales.

Everything has stopped in #Bolivia!

More than 75 highways and roads have been blocked across the country.

Social movements and trade unions stress that their demand is no longer just democratic elections, but also the immediate removal of the entire coup-installed government. pic.twitter.com/vLYBSPSz5p — th1an1 (@th1an1) August 7, 2020

"Añez is planning a self-coup d'état in complicity with the military to avoid the holding of general elections, with the U.S. presumed support," Morales assured.

Amid the crisis generated by the pandemic, the people also blamed Añez for the shortage of medical oxygen to treat the COVID-19 patients.

The coup-born regime claims that the protesters are responsible for the deficit of this supply. However, Añez deliberately does not allow the release of oxygen tanks from the private company Praxair, which provides hospitals and clinics.

In Bolivia, COVID-19 has killed 3,000 people, sickened officials of the coup-born regime, and flooded hospitals.

Because of the pressure generated by the social movements, on Saturday Añez called for a new dialogue on August 9 to confirm the elections date.