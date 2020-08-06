Bolivia: Senate Legalizes Chlorine Dioxide as COVID Treatment

The bill allows public and privately owned labs to produce a chlorine dioxide solution, under pharmaceutical quality regulations and the corresponding prospect.

Bolivia's Senate has passed a bill that includes chlorine dioxide in the COVID-19 treatment protocol on Wednesday, despite World Health Organization warnings.

The bill allows public and privately owned labs to produce a chlorine dioxide solution, under pharmaceutical quality regulations.

Besides, physicians can administrate the drug with the consent of the patients or sufferer’s relatives. According to the norm, the pharmaceutical use is not mandatory but a precautionary and curative ‘alternative’ treatment.

Drugstores can sell the product without medical prescription, as long as they provide the dose and use method guidelines.

Bolivians marched today against the US-backed regime, past the Huayllani bridge, Sacaba, where the regime massacred anti-coup protesters on November 15th 2019. pic.twitter.com/pIbcSKIsiZ — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 6, 2020

The bill intends to limit black market selling and the uncontrolled consumption of the medication and to cope with failing medical attention in the face of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Chlorine dioxide is a bleach-like substance. The World Health Organization has warned its use could jeopardize health.

As of Thursday, Bolivia health authorities registered 85,141 COVID-19 cases, 3,385 deaths, and 26,437 recoveries from the virus.